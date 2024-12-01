Top track

Running in Circles

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fil Bo Riva

Omeara
Sun, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

When he had just announced his new album and a tour last year, FIL BO RIVA realized that he had lost himself. "Something had built up over the years, additionally there were countless deadlines and suddenly I was having more and more panic attacks." FIL BO...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Communion ONE.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fil Bo Riva

Venue

Omeara

6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

