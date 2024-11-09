Top track

Pat Earrings

CASISDEAD

Troxy
Sat, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £32.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Pat Earrings
About

CASISDEAD live

plus special guests, curated by Pitchfork London x Casisdead.

Pitchfork Festival London is part of Bershka Music, in collaboration with DICE.

Tickets include a £1.50 venue restoration levy.

Seating is reserved for this event and you will...

This is an 14+ event.
Presented by CASISDEAD X PITCHFORK LONDON.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CASISDEAD

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

