Boat Party with FJAAK & Elli Acula [SPANDAU20]

Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises
Sat, 25 May, 7:00 pm
DJNew York
$46.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Knockdown Center presents a special SPANDAU20 boat party with FJAAK and Elli Acula. Set sail with Germany's premier techno destroyers.

Boarding begins at 7pm, departs at 8pm. There are no refunds if you miss the boat.

21+
Knockdown Center
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fjaak, Elli Acula

Venue

Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises

83 North River Piers West 43nd Street and, 12th Ave, New York, NY 10036
Doors open7:00 pm

