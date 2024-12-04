Top track

Zaoui - Aïe

Zaoui

Stereolux
Wed, 4 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Zaoui - Aïe
About

Zaoui est un homme et comme tous les hommes, il est multiple. C’est Docteur Jekyll et Mister Hyde, la légèreté et la tourmente : à la fois sale gosse et père attentionné.

Moins de 16 ans obligatoirement accompagné d'un parent
KRP Prod présente, en accord avec Uni-T Production
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zaoui

Venue

Stereolux

4 Bd Léon Bureau, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open7:30 pm

