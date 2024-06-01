DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Parks & Rec: Pride Kickoff with Quiana Parks, Mohogany & Las Flaquitas

Baby's All Right
Sat, 1 Jun, 11:00 pm
Party
New York
$12.03
About

Kick off Pride with a special edition of Parks & Rec with DJ sets by Quiana Parks, Mohogany & Las Flaquitas!

Join us for a night of jersey club, house, hip hop, r&b, amapiano, afrobeats, dancehall and more!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Move Forward Music.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Quiana Parks, DJ Mohogany, Las Flaquitas

Venue

Baby's All Right

146 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

