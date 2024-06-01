DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kick off Pride Month with a special edition of Parks & Rec with DJ sets by Quiana Parks, Mohogany, Adair & Zoobiana x Highgnx
Join us for a night of jersey club, house, hip hop, r&b, amapiano, afrobeats, dancehall and more!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.