Euros 2024: England v Denmark

HERE at Outernet
Thu, 20 Jun, 3:30 pm
SportLondon
From £12.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
DOORS: 03:30pm / KICK OFF: 05:00pm

Watch the Euros in the heart of Soho on our 44FT WIDE 6K SCREEN!

D&B soundsytem, multiple bars, table service and the best scre...

This is an 18+ event - physical photo ID required
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 8LH, UK
Doors open3:30 pm
Event ends8:00 pm
