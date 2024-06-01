DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Champions League Final

Between The Bridges
Sat, 1 Jun, 6:00 pm
SportLondon
Selling fast
£6.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Watch the Champions League final live at Between The Bridges on our MASSIVE screen in The Pier!

There’s a mix of unreserved seating and standing so if you want to grab the best seats in the house we advise arriving early!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Between the Bridges Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Between The Bridges

The Queen's Walk, London SE1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.