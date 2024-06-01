DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Watch the Champions League final live at Between The Bridges on our MASSIVE screen in The Pier!
There’s a mix of unreserved seating and standing so if you want to grab the best seats in the house we advise arriving early!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.