DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Seegz | Debut Headline Show

The Waiting Room
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Citizen Live is psyched to present Seegz's debut headline show in the iconic scenario of The Waiting Room, in Stokey.

Support TBA.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Seegz

Venue

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.