WORK Presents: Machine Wars 2.0 - Lady Starlight & Sterac [3HR Set], David Castellani, Trovarsi, & Sleepycat

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 20 Jul, 11:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $23.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

On Saturday, July 20th, WORK Presents: Machine Wars 2.0 (360 Degree Audio/ Visual + 100% LIVE TECHNO EXPERIENCE) featuring Lady Starlight & Sterac [3 Hour LIVE Set], David Castellani, Trovari, and Sleepycat!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by WORK (6AM & Synthetik Minds)
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Sterac, David Castellani, Trovarsi and 1 more

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

