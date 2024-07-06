DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The One Glove Residency - with Macca & Sofie K - Week 1

Night Tales Loft
Sat, 6 Jul, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
From £6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

It’s NT's Loft. It’s Saturday. It's One Glove, In Real life.

Joining us for the very first time - we can’t wait to welcome Macca to the loft, every Saturday in July for our second artist residency of 2024. The NTS Radio host and Scouse hero invites Sofie...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Night Tales Loft.
No health documentation needed
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sofie K

Venue

Night Tales Loft

207, 1 Westgate St, London E8 3RL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
350 capacity

