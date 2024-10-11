Top track

BEN PLG

Rockstore
Fri, 11 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsMontpellier
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La musique de BEN plg reflète le réel avec justesse, sans poudre aux yeux : rude mais teintée de lumineuses notes d’espoir. Ces petits riens qui s’impriment dans nos souvenirs, ces “diamants dans la rétine ». Toujours les deux pieds sur le trottoir, les m...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Based MTP.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BEN plg

Venue

Rockstore

20 Rue De Verdun, 34000 Montpellier, France
Doors open7:30 pm

