EURO 2024: ENGLAND VS SERBIA AT THE STEEL YARD

The Steel Yard
Sun, 16 Jun, 6:30 pm
SportLondon
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Kick off your Euros 2024 experience with our ultimate 4D Fanzone Viewings in a state-of-the-art 4D environment across London! Feel the pulse of the crowd, the intensity of the tackles, and the thrill of each goal as if you're right there with the lads on t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Fan Zone 4D
The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Doors open6:30 pm
800 capacity
