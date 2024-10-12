Top track

Fine Night

Cloonee presents Hellbent

Roundhouse
Sat, 12 Oct, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
From £32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Cloonee

Despite actually hailing from Sheffield, UK, Cloonee’s techno house belongs to the club-lined shores of Ibiza. Gaining millions of YouTube views with 2015’s ‘Separated’, Cloonee (real name David Bissett) was quickly taken under the wing by electronic music Read more

Event information

Cloonee is bringing Hell to the rounds of Camden Roundhouse for his only London show this year.

Hot off the back of his highly-requested single 'Sippin' Yak, which has amassed millions of streams in no time at all, the renowned producer returns to London...

18+
Presented by Labyrinth Events.
Lineup

Cloonee

Venue

Roundhouse

Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Rd, London NW1 8EH
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

