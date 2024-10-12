DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Despite actually hailing from Sheffield, UK, Cloonee’s techno house belongs to the club-lined shores of Ibiza. Gaining millions of YouTube views with 2015’s ‘Separated’, Cloonee (real name David Bissett) was quickly taken under the wing by electronic music
Read more
Cloonee is bringing Hell to the rounds of Camden Roundhouse for his only London show this year.
Hot off the back of his highly-requested single 'Sippin' Yak, which has amassed millions of streams in no time at all, the renowned producer returns to London...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.