Valentina Fin 4et

Il Carso in Corso
Sat, 11 May, 8:30 pm
GigsMonfalcone
€5

Valentina Fin - Song of Life
About

Valentina Fin pluripremiata cantante e compositrice vicentina si presenta al pubblico monfalconese presso il Carso in Corso il prossimo 11 maggio con un doppio set (dalle 20.30) grazie alla intensa collaborazione con la rassegna nazionale Estensioni Jazz C...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Slou Società Cooperativa.

Lineup

Valentina Fin, Manuel Caliumi

Venue

Il Carso in Corso

Corso del Popolo, 11, 34079 Monfalcone GO, Italy

Doors open8:00 pm
50 capacity

