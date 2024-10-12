DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Zubin Kanga is an Australian pianist, composer and technologist based in London who bridges classical and experimental music. The focus of his work revolves around innovation between musicians and digital technologies, whether through his fellowship initia
Pianist, composer and technologist Zubin Kanga performs a set of dreamlike, hallucinatory works created out of his Cyborg Soloists project in a late-night event.
Conjuring futuristic sound worlds, he combines the piano with synthesisers, sensors and cutti...
