Top track

Tiger's Nest (Live)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Zubin Kanga: After Dark

Queen Elizabeth Hall Foyer, Southbank Centre
Sat, 12 Oct, 9:45 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tiger's Nest (Live)
Got a code?

About ZUBIN KANGA

Zubin Kanga is an Australian pianist, composer and technologist based in London who bridges classical and experimental music. The focus of his work revolves around innovation between musicians and digital technologies, whether through his fellowship initia Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Pianist, composer and technologist Zubin Kanga performs a set of dreamlike, hallucinatory works created out of his Cyborg Soloists project in a late-night event.

Conjuring futuristic sound worlds, he combines the piano with synthesisers, sensors and cutti...

For ages 16+. Under-18s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Southbank Centre.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ZUBIN KANGA

Venue

Queen Elizabeth Hall Foyer, Southbank Centre

Belvedere Rd, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.