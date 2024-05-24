Top track

Civica Jazz Band, J.W. Orchestra & Enrico Intra - Boplicity (feat. Fabrizio Bosso)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Enrico Intra E Carlo Balzaretti_Piani diversi

Teatro del Castello di Rivoli
Fri, 24 May, 9:00 pm
GigsRivoli
€8.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Civica Jazz Band, J.W. Orchestra & Enrico Intra - Boplicity (feat. Fabrizio Bosso)
Got a code?

About

Piani Diversi – un incontro dialettico tra grandi pagine della musica “scritta” e l’improvvisazione jazzistica

Un grande pianista e compositore del mondo accademico, Carlo Balzaretti, incontra Enrico Intra, pianista, compositore, arrangiatore e direttore...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Istituto Musicale Città di Rivoli Giorgio Balmas.

Lineup

Enrico Intra, Carlo Balzaretti

Venue

Teatro del Castello di Rivoli

Piazzale Mafalda Di Savoia, 10098 Rivoli Turin, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.