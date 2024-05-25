DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Calling all girly pops that just wanna break stuff - let’s take it back to the 90s and early 2000s for a night of all the good sh\*t. Nu metal anthems, emo hits, alternative deep cuts and so much more. Let the bodies hit the floor as we dance and scream...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.