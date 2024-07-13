DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Acid Reflux: Voicedrone B2B James Newmarch (FOLD)

Patterns
Sat, 13 Jul, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£8.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We are very proud to announce, 2 years of Acid Reflux with Voicedrone B2B James Newmarch, two FOLD London residents & UNFOLD regulars.

- James Newmarch

Rarely an event goes by at FOLD when James Newmarch does not make an appearance. Whether it is in the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

VOICEDRONE, James Newmarch

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs