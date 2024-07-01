Top track

Palaye Royale - Don't Feel Quite Right

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Palaye Royale

BOnsai Garden
Mon, 1 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsBologna
€34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Palaye Royale - Don't Feel Quite Right
Got a code?

About

Palaye Royale

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Erocks Production.

Lineup

Palaye Royale

Venue

BOnsai Garden

Via Di Corticella 147, 40128 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.