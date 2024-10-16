Top track

IST IST

MASH Cambridge
Wed, 16 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsCambridge
£20.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The first few months of 2024 has seen IST IST’s growing popularity expand further. Now a full-time band, they played to over 8,000 people across the UK and Europe including a first visit to Scandinavia and the sell-out signs going up at multiple German and...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by MASH Cambridge.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ist Ist

Venue

MASH Cambridge

15 Market Passage, Cambridge CB2, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

