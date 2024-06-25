DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
KCBASSWORKSHOP and KCBASSFEST International Rabbath Institute
We are proud to announce KCBASSWorkshop 2024
June 25th-29th and KCBASSFEST in the evenings.
featuring our amazing World Class faculty
Francois Rabbath (VIRUTAL ADVANCED COURSE), Lynn Seaton...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.