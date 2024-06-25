DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KC Bass Workshop Showcase

recordBar
Tue, 25 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsKansas City
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

KCBASSWORKSHOP and KCBASSFEST International Rabbath Institute

We are proud to announce KCBASSWorkshop 2024

June 25th-29th and KCBASSFEST in the evenings.

featuring our amazing World Class faculty

Francois Rabbath (VIRUTAL ADVANCED COURSE), Lynn Seaton...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by recordBar.
recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

