DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dimmish, an Italian DJ and producer, dominates the Underground Minimal and Tech House scene with his innovative style. His tracks on labels like Solid Grooves and Avotre have gained support from industry giants like Marco Carola and Enzo Siragusa. Since 20...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.