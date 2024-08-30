DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dimmish, Viviana Casanova

E1
Fri, 30 Aug, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £11
Dimmish, an Italian DJ and producer, dominates the Underground Minimal and Tech House scene with his innovative style. His tracks on labels like Solid Grooves and Avotre have gained support from industry giants like Marco Carola and Enzo Siragusa.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dimmish, VIVIANA CASANOVA, Knowhat

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

