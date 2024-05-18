Top track

Palmistry - wyrdo - Matthew Law Remix

Law's Lair

Warehouse on Watts
Sat, 18 May, 9:30 pm
DJPhiladelphia
$10

About

Welcome to LAW'S LAIR - a night of House, Club, Funk & Bruk.

Music by Yolo Ono, Jabair and Matthew Law.

Doors at 9:30pm • 21+

Law's Lair is a safe space for ALL. We wish that all attendees enter with an open mind for each other AND the music.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Matthew Law.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Matthew Law

Venue

Warehouse on Watts

923 N Watts St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open9:30 pm
729 capacity

