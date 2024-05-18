DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Welcome to LAW'S LAIR - a night of House, Club, Funk & Bruk.
Music by Yolo Ono, Jabair and Matthew Law.
Doors at 9:30pm • 21+
Law's Lair is a safe space for ALL. We wish that all attendees enter with an open mind for each other AND the music. Spre...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.