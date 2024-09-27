Top track

Boris “Amplifier Worship Service”

The Glass House
Fri, 27 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$37.21

About

In 2024, Boris will undergo a tour performing all the songs off their first album. We have already reached a quarter-century since the release of that 1st album, “Amplifier Worship”. Boris has been in constant pursuit of their own ideal “heavy” since their...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by The Glass House Concert Hall..
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Boris, Starcrawler

Venue

The Glass House

200 W 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

