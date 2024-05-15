Top track

Calypso Valois - Danse pour moi

Calypso Valois

La Boule Noire
Wed, 15 May, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€20.20

About

Calypso Valois n’aime pas le ton sur ton, ni les sonorités fades ou les textes tièdes. Elle annonce pour le printemps 2024 son nouvel album.

Façonnée à l’aune d’un romantisme total, sans compromis et profondément excitante, la pop magnétique de Calypso Va...

Présenté par Alias.
Lineup

Calypso Valois

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

