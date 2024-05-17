Top track

Bonheur

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vieux Farka Touré: Fundraiser for Gaza

Kings Place (Hall One)
Fri, 17 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£50.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bonheur
Got a code?

About

Kings Place and Earth Cruises are proud to present Malian singer & guitarist Vieux Farka Touré and his quartet perform songs from his extensive catalogue as well as songs by his esteemed father, Ali Farka Touré.

Vieux Farka Touré has firmly cemented his n...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Earth Cruises.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vieux Farka Touré

Venue

Kings Place (Hall One)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, Kings Cross, London N1 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
420 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.