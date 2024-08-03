Top track

KELS

MilkBoy
Sat, 3 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$20.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

KELS - City
About

KELS with Mackenzie Johnson + Sadie Leigh + FirstNameDane at MilkBoy

Saturday, August 3, 2024

Doors: 6:00 PM | Show: 6:30 PM

21+

This is a 21+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

FirstNameDane, Sadie Leigh, Mackenzie Johnson and 1 more

Venue

MilkBoy

1100 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

