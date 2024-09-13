Top track

Human Interest

The Lexington
Fri, 13 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Eat Your Own Ears presents Human Interest at The Lexington.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Human Interest

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

