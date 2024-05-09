Top track

Bordeaux

shutters 360° w/ BRKN (bunker lab vol. 3)

Uebel & Gefährlich
Thu, 9 May, 9:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€24.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

bunker lab 360° presents: BRKN

bunker lab vol. 3

09.05.2024

20h Einlass / 21h Beginn

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren
Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BRKN

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

