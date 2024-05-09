DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jamali Maddix: Work In Progress

The Bill Murray
Thu, 9 May, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£12.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Jamali Maddix is back working out a new hour of exhilarating stand-up.

As seen on ‘Taskmaster’ (Channel 4),’ Frankie Boyle’s New World Order’ (BBC Two),’ Never Mind the Buzzcocks’ (Sky) and his critically acclaimed series ‘Hate Thy Neighbor’ for Vice.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

JAMALI MADDIX

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.