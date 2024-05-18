DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lush - Road To Barcelona

POP Brixton
Sat, 18 May, 6:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

★ Lush Day Party ★

@ Pop Brixton

49 Brixton Station Rd, London SW9 8PQ

On Saturday 18th May 2024 - 6pm Till Midnight

★ Djs will be playing Hip-Hop & RnB, Dancehall, Afrobeats, Amapiano & Many More

Ticket Only Event !

★ Teeshow, Scyther & Friends ★

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Lush.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

POP Brixton

Brixton Station Rd, Brixton, London SW9 8PQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

