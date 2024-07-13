Top track

Harvy Valencia - Baila

Harvy Valencia / Kofla

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 13 Jul, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On Saturday July 13th, we're throwing an early Colombian Independence celebration at @silobrooklyn with rising international star @harvy_valencia_ alongside another rising star, @kofla. Join us for what will be a night to remember with great music, amazing...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn, Trust Us, & Ground Control.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Harvy Valencia, KOFLA

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

