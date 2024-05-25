Top track

Sorriso

Scarda x Fuori Salotto a Palermo

Parco Villa Filippina
Sat, 25 May, 9:30 pm
GigsPalermo
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Scarda si racconta Fuori Salotto a Palermo, in chiave intima e preziosa : chitarra, voce e calice di vino. Ci vediamo ad un passo dalle canzoni a Villa Filippina!

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Fuori Salotto.

Lineup

Scarda

Venue

Parco Villa Filippina

Piazza San Francesco Di Paola 18, 90138 Palermo Palermo, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

