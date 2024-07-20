DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dialled In | Summer 24 | Manchester

NIAMOS
Sat, 20 Jul, 12:00 pm
DJManchester
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We’re bringing the full Dialled In experience to Manchester for our first day festival outside of London on the 20th July, with 30+ live acts and DJ's across 3 stages with custom sound systems, workshops and food stalls ⚡

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Dialled in.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

NIAMOS

Warwick St, Manchester M15 5EU, UK
Doors open12:00 pm

