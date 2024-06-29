Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Glass Spells

Club Congress
Sat, 29 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday June 29th

7pm

Adv $15 | Dos $18

---GLASS SPELLS---Glass Spells is a synth-pop band from San Diego, California. The band is comprised of two members, Anthony Ramirez and Tania Costello. Anthony is the instrumentalist of the group, bringing his...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Hotel Congress.
Lineup

Glass Spells

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

