T BEAR & Friends

The Mint
Sat, 22 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join T Bear and Friends for a great night of music!

Richard T Bear – keys, lead vocals, songs

Laurence Juber (Paul McCartney & Wings) – guitars, vocals

Ricky Cortes (John Mayall, Buddy Guy) – bass, vocals

Tony Braunagel (Robert Cray, Taj Mahal, Rickie...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Mint.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

