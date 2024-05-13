Top track

The Libertines - Run Run Run

The Libertines + Vera Daisies

Trabendo
Mon, 13 May, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€41.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Super! & Le Trabendo présentent

The Libertines en concert exceptionnel le 13 mai 2024 au Trabendo !

Les Libertines sont arrivés à la fin des années 90 comme un taureau enragé dans un magasin de porcelaine post-Britpop fatigué et ont présenté au m...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
Lineup

The Libertines

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open7:00 pm

