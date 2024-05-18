DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
El próximo sábado 18 de Mayo tenemos nueva cita. Nos volvemos a ver en la sala Upload de 23:55h a 06:00h.
00h-02h - NÚRK
02h-04h - NAI OR YAY
04h-06h - LE RANSO
Para las que aún no nos conocéis, somos una fiesta de Barcelona creada por y principalmente...
