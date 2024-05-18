DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Manuelas

Sala Upload
Sat, 18 May, 11:55 pm
PartyBarcelona
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

El próximo sábado 18 de Mayo tenemos nueva cita. Nos volvemos a ver en la sala Upload de 23:55h a 06:00h.

00h-02h - NÚRK

02h-04h - NAI OR YAY

04h-06h - LE RANSO

Para las que aún no nos conocéis, somos una fiesta de Barcelona creada por y principalmente...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por MANUELAS.
Lineup

Núrk, Le Ranso Dj

Venue

Sala Upload

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:55 pm

