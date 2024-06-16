Top track

Baddiel, Skinner & Lightning Seeds - Three Lions '98

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

UEFA EURO 24': England vs Serbia

Sebright Arms
Sun, 16 Jun, 8:00 pm
SportLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for football on the big screens in our cozy pub setting at Sebright Arms. Kitchen open all night.

Please note: This free entry pass doesn't guarentee you a seat nor entry if we're at capacity.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

