Peter The Poet Presents: The Wake Vol. 3

Eulogy
Wed, 29 May, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
Eulogy and Peter the Poet Present The Wake Vol. 3: A Eulogy Hip Hop Showcase

Featuring TraumaGang, Gang Beef Entertainment, Zander & Akimbo, John Alex Harper, Isa ibn Wali, Peter the Poet, and DJ Grimmjoi

Wednesday, May 29th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave...

This is 21+ event
Presented by Eulogy.
Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

