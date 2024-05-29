DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Eulogy and Peter the Poet Present The Wake Vol. 3: A Eulogy Hip Hop Showcase
Featuring TraumaGang, Gang Beef Entertainment, Zander & Akimbo, John Alex Harper, Isa ibn Wali, Peter the Poet, and DJ Grimmjoi
Wednesday, May 29th, 2024
Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.