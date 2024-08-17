DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Water Party

Es Paradis Ibiza
Sat, 17 Aug, 11:50 pm
GigsIbiza
€40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Get ready to live a unique experience at the Water Party at Es Paradis Ibiza every Saturday! Immerse yourself in a world of fun and music at this iconic island club. Enjoy water shows, renowned DJs and a vibrant atmosphere that will leave you breathless. S...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Es Paradis.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Es Paradis Ibiza

Carrer Salvador Espriu, 2, 07820 Sant Antoni de Portmany, Illes Balears, Spain
Doors open11:50 pm

