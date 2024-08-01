DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Robert's Westside & PureSoul Present R&B On Madison:
JAMES BROWN & THE MASTERS OF FUNK
Come out and get down. This is a James Brown tribute show that is designed for people who want to move and experience the excitement that JB and other funk-stars broug...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.