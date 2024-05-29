DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Amplify Her Showcase and networking event

The Forge at The Lower Third
Wed, 29 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.83
Amplify Her, is an organisation supporting women in the music industry

Amplify Her is more than just a live music event – it's a vibrant gathering dedicated to supporting women in the music industry. It's an opportunity to discover fresh sounds, meet tale...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Amplify Her
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Forge at The Lower Third

26 Denmark Street, London, WC2H 0LA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

