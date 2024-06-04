DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rich Hardisty "POP" Work in progress

The Bill Murray
Tue, 4 Jun, 6:15 pm
ComedyLondon
£6.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
In 2011 Rich Hardisty came out of a psychiatric ward, put on a backpack and flew to America to find the biological father he’d never met.

THIS is the story of what happened…

(This is a read through of a new show NOT straight stand up just FYI)

RICH is a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open5:45 pm
