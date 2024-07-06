DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CASA DE BRUJAS w/ Close To Modern, Spelling Hands

Sinwave
Sat, 6 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
From $13.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

CASA DE BRUJAS is a darkwave/post rock trio from California composed of captivatingly haunting vocals alongside dark eclectic sounds. While inspired by different elements, they remain true to each of their roots in music as they strive to create a familiar...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sinwave

1412 South Main Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89104, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.