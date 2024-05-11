Top track

Jey One & Yoan Retro - Cintureo

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Adobo DMV pres. BACANAL Day Party

The Bullpen
Sat, 11 May, 2:00 pm
PartyWashington D.C.
From $33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jey One & Yoan Retro - Cintureo
Got a code?

About

Adobo Day Parties are back, DC! We're bringing some of the New York City homies to kick off Summer '24 right here in the DMV at The Bullpen!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by ADOBO DMV.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Dana Lu, Dos Flakos, Guari and 3 more

Venue

The Bullpen

1201 Half Street Southeast, Washington, District of Columbia 20003, United States
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.