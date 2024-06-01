Top track

Bible Club - Ford Capri

Bible Club + very special guests

Sebright Arms
Sat, 1 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We're over the moon to welcome Bristol outfit Bible Club to Sebright Arms as part of the UK/EU tour this summer.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Outfit
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bible Club

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

