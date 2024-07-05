Top track

VoX LoW - Something is Wrong

Summer sessions, vendredi : The Hacker, Vox Low...

Transbordeur
Fri, 5 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsLyon
€27.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Le week-end de clôture de saison du Transbo en open-air !

Souffler le chaud et le froid sur une soirée de juillet ? Comptez sur nous !

Quand le plus clinquant producteur du côté obscur de la techno music a.k.a The Hacker prend les platines, ce n'est pour...

Tout public
Présenté par SAS Transmission.
Lineup

1
The Hacker, Vox low, Malvina and 1 more

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open6:00 pm

