Anna Morgan - Grace

Anna Morgan

Space Banana
Sat, 4 May, 9:00 pm
DJBoise
From $32.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Anna Morgan

Crowned Breakthrough DJ at the 2023 DJ Mag awards, club tastemaker and multi-genre wiz ANNA MORGAN continues to push boundaries as a curator of low-end frequencies. Currently based in Los Angeles and hailing from The Bronx, Anna showcases emerging global d Read more

Event information

Join us as we welcome Anna Morgan to Space Banana for an exclusive 90 minute set.

Kissay will open.

Closer tbd.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Half Weekend.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

816 West Bannock Street, Boise, Idaho 83702, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

