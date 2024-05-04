DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Crowned Breakthrough DJ at the 2023 DJ Mag awards, club tastemaker and multi-genre wiz ANNA MORGAN continues to push boundaries as a curator of low-end frequencies. Currently based in Los Angeles and hailing from The Bronx, Anna showcases emerging global d
Join us as we welcome Anna Morgan to Space Banana for an exclusive 90 minute set.
Kissay will open.
Closer tbd.
